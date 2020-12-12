Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $758.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.