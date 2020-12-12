Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

