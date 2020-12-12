Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 13.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.15. 166,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 207,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

APLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,185 shares of company stock valued at $683,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

