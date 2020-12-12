Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 13.3%

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.15. 166,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 207,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

APLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,185 shares of company stock valued at $683,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit