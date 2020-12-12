AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 197,624 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

