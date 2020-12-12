AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 389,400 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Thor Industries worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 202,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 819.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

