AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,510,463 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $53.34 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.