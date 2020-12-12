AQR Capital Management LLC Has $29.41 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Syneos Health worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $41,218,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,313,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,047,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $65.02 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,002,681 shares of company stock valued at $421,550,341 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

