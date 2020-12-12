AQR Capital Management LLC Has $32.23 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $32,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 955,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

YUMC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

