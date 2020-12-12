AQR Capital Management LLC Has $39.73 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 63.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $39,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $246.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,502 shares of company stock worth $15,064,005. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

