AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $32.79 Million Investment in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,239,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,786,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,931,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

