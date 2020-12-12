AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,040 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $36,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $263.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

