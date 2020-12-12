AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 259.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $848.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $875.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.12. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

