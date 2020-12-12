AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,026,551 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Avnet worth $39,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 187.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.