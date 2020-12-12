AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,594 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Carlisle Companies worth $39,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 469,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,513,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,969,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.