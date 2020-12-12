AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 252,548 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,548 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Match Group worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,243 shares of company stock worth $10,615,179. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH opened at $148.11 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.41, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

