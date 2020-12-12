AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 257,195 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257,195 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Manhattan Associates worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

