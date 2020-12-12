AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 419,735 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419,735 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Cirrus Logic worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.