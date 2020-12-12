AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 64,442 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

