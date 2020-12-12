AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 639,651 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

