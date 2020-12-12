Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $46.50. 1,201,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 461,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $8,580,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Arch Resources by 124.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 172,790 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

