Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

