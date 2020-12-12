ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.80

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 38503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASX. TheStreet downgraded ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 884.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.