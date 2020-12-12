Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.12.

AHT stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

