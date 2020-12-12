Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Assurant worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Assurant by 113.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Assurant by 620.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 3.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $132.22 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

