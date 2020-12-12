Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68), Zacks reports.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVIR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

