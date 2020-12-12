Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:ATY opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Atico Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

