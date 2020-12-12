Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:ATY opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Atico Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.
