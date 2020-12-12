Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus SFL (NYSE:SFL) Head to Head Comparison

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and SFL (NYSE:SFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SFL pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SFL pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas and SFL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33 SFL 0 4 1 0 2.20

Atlas presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. SFL has a consensus target price of $11.04, suggesting a potential upside of 65.27%. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Atlas.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFL has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% SFL -10.11% 11.31% 3.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and SFL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.45 $439.10 million $0.78 14.42 SFL $458.85 million 1.74 $89.18 million $1.09 6.13

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than SFL. SFL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas beats SFL on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 81 vessels and rigs. It operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

