ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.71. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$23.31.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

