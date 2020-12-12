ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$22.74 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$23.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

