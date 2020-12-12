Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Major Shareholder Steel Excel Inc. Sells 24,244 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $946,970.64. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.99 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $196.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $66.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $954,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

