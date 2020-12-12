Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €7.25 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.50 ($7.64).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.16 ($7.25) on Wednesday. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.99.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

