Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Financial Review

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 17.13% 12.84% 0.82% Swedbank AB (publ) 22.92% 10.65% 0.57%

11.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander-Chile and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swedbank AB (publ) 1 2 2 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.56 $866.73 million $1.57 12.10 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.86 billion 3.54 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Banco Santander-Chile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 377 branches, which include 251 under the Santander brand name, 36 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 28 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,088 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 168 branches in Sweden, 26 branches in Estonia, 30 in Latvia, and 43 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.