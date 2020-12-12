Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

