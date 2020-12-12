Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $952.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 904,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 359,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

