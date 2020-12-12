Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 130.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,125 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,507,000 after buying an additional 860,929 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,508,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,927,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,767,000 after buying an additional 649,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $53.15 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

