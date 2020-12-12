BidaskClub Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

