BidaskClub Downgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

