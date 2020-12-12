BidaskClub Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of EYPT opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

