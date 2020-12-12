BidaskClub Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.32.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.70. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,518 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 1,560,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 109.6% during the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.