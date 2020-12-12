BidaskClub Upgrades Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -351.39 and a beta of 0.35. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,860,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,611 shares in the company, valued at $75,214,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,342 shares of company stock worth $23,227,337. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

