BidaskClub Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.58.

COMM stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in CommScope by 4.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in CommScope by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CommScope by 4.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CommScope by 8.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CommScope by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

