BidaskClub Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

