BidaskClub Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

