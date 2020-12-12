BidaskClub Upgrades National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,077,866.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 94.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 22.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

