BMO Capital Markets Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $5.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

