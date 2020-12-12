BMO Capital Markets Increases PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$2.75

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

TSE:PHX opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$127.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.