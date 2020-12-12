BMO Capital Markets Increases PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to $2.75

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHXHF stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.