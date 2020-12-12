BMO Capital Markets Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.52.

Shares of SFIX opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $61.36.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3,131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

