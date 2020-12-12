BMO Capital Markets Raises TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.15

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.09.

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

