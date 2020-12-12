Boenning Scattergood Comments on City Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.68.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

